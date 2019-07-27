Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases Shares of 317,849 Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 317,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

CTVA traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 3,052,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.43. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

