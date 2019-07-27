Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,983,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.34. 3,070,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $210.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

