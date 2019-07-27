Metronome (MET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $72,418.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $18.94 and $24.43. Metronome has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $72,418.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00293003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.01584052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118766 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,121,866 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,742 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

