Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 159,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.63 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.12%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 18,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $483,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 9,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $271,898.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

