Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $226.99

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.99 and traded as low as $227.30. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $229.13, with a volume of 177 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.17.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,634,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 422.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

