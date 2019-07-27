Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.35 billion.Meritage Homes also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.20-5.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.