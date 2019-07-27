Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.07. Meridian Bank has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Meridian Bank worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

