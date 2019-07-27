Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 52,855,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after buying an additional 951,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,166,688,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $81.43. 7,288,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,150,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

