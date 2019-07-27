Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,327,900 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 15th total of 2,827,500 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MLNT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 349,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,341. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.34.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $0.38. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 161.27%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 million. Analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. WBB Securities downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ascendant Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on Melinta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 48,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 979.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 682,014 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 256,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 460.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 69,072 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

