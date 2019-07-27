Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,327,900 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 15th total of 2,827,500 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of MLNT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 349,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,341. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.34.
Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $0.38. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 161.27%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 million. Analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 48,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 979.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 682,014 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 256,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 460.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 69,072 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.
