MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Tops $0.0021

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $6.18 million and $3,398.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,135.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.42 or 0.02195862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00935634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.03153522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00812067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00061661 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00718154 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00205569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

