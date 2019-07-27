McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MUX. ValuEngine raised shares of United Overseas Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 48.87%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 25.21% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

