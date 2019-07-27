Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Down 5.8%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.75, approximately 1,494,644 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,862,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $461.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 69.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,946,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 190,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,879,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after acquiring an additional 191,500 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 917,549 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,663,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,423,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

