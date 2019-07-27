Marston’s (LON:MARS) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of PureCircle in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marston’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 114.57 ($1.50).

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 106.70 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 89.20 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 125.71 ($1.64). The company has a market capitalization of $704.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

