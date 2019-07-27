MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Down 5.3%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 2,087,690 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,531,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several brokerages have commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.37.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in MannKind by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MannKind by 3,449,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MannKind by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

