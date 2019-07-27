Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 59.11%.

NASDAQ:LOAN remained flat at $$6.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $60.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, insider Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,536,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.