Maker (MKR) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $580.41 or 0.06131653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OasisDEX, Bibox and Radar Relay. Maker has a market cap of $580.41 million and $1.47 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, GOPAX, Kucoin, DDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, BitMart, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, OasisDEX, CoinMex, Radar Relay, Switcheo Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.