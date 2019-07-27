Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,900 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 2,848,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 185,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maiden alerts:

NASDAQ MHLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 385,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,297. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.87 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 164.52%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.