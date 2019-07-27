Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.80.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,196,000. 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100,981 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,438,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: Bear Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.