MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MAG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 270,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,357. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.