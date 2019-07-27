Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden accounts for 2.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,628. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12-month low of $240.33 and a 12-month high of $321.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.11.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $517.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RPC from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.40.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.