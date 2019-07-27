MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $18.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 price objective on Genomic Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

MTSI stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,327. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $24.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $128.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

