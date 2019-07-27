Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.55

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and traded as high as $23.55. Mack Cali Realty shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 4,172 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In other news, Director Alan R. Batkin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

