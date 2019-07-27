Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,193,000 after purchasing an additional 926,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,142,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,175,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,352,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,542. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.