Lynch & Associates IN Has $854,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3,609.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 291,747 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,214,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. 164,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

