Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.15.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,767. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

