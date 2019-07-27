Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 239 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,009,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 145.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

CINF traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $107.83. The company had a trading volume of 550,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $108.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

