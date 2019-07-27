Lydian International (TSE:LYD) Trading Down 8.3%

Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 236,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 301,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Lydian International (TSE:LYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lydian International Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

