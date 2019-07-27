Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.10.

LUN stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.93. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$7.96. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$553.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 134,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$984,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,798,986.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

