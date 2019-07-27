Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the June 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 30,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $151,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,126,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,882 shares of company stock valued at $766,572. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNA shares. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Communications Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $140.09 million, a P/E ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

