LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $10.00 price target on shares of LSC Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LSC Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.
NYSE:LKSD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. LSC Communications has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $15.88.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 542,004 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSC Communications during the first quarter worth about $91,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 194,852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 59.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,711 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LSC Communications Company Profile
LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.
