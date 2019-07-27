LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $10.00 price target on shares of LSC Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LSC Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NYSE:LKSD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. LSC Communications has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.40 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSC Communications will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 542,004 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSC Communications during the first quarter worth about $91,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 194,852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 59.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,711 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

