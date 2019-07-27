LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.24%. Equities analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 331.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.