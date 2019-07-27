LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Shares of LPLA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 897,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $89.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.55. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Tracy Calder sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $42,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,229.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,722 shares of company stock valued at $653,055. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

