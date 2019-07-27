LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, insider Tracy Calder sold 500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $42,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,229.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,722 shares of company stock valued at $653,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 191,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.84. 1,153,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.55. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

