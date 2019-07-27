Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

