Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 85.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

NYSE:ALL opened at $102.93 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $3,087,127.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,703 shares of company stock worth $5,593,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

