Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 544.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, VP Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $1,860,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,269.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,800 shares of company stock worth $22,998,319. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $136.83 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.