Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,658,000 after acquiring an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,227,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,268,000 after acquiring an additional 82,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $62.16 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

