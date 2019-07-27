Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,026,000 after buying an additional 5,759,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BB&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,293,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,492,000 after buying an additional 163,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,655,000 after buying an additional 590,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,180,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,187,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BB&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,329,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $168,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

