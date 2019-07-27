Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Catalent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.08 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,542,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $57.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.88 million. Catalent had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

