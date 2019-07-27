Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $31,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock worth $2,477,573. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

