Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

JLL stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.81%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

