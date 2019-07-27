Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.89. The stock has a market cap of $348.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

