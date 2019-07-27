LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

LOGM stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,599. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.46. LogMeIn has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOGM shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,705,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,255,229.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

