Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.75.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $741,009.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,564,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $45,583,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.47. The company had a trading volume of 333,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Littelfuse has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $229.73.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

