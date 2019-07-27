Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.12. The company had a trading volume of 457,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,083. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,759,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Lithia Motors by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Lithia Motors by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

