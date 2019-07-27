LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $5,281.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,968.57 or 1.99695285 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029383 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001294 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

