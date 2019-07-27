Litecoin Plus (LCP) Hits Market Cap of $50,046.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $50,046.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,432.01 or 1.94996718 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028238 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,445,561 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.