Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0463 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $99,345.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00293327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.01612336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00118658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

