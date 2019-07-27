Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 101,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,990. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.16.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $112,730.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,075,310.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,451 shares of company stock worth $2,661,766. Company insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28,380.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,707,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 362,411 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,240,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.