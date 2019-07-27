Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LBRDA. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie upgraded Prosiebensat 1 Media from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

LBRDA opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.77 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $107.39.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $47,436,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

